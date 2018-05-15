After celebrating new U.S. Embassy, Rick Scott and Bill Nelson haven't said a thing about the 60 dead protesters in Gaza

click to enlarge

What an honor it was to be in Jerusalem for the historic opening of the U.S. Embassy. It is more important than ever for FL and the U.S. to partner with Israel and celebrate this momentous occasion together. pic.twitter.com/EkvpyqvsUc — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 14, 2018

Proud to join @netanyahu to celebrate the U.S. Embassy being moved to Jerusalem, where it belongs. Today is a great day for Florida, Israel and the United States. FL will continue to stand with Israel. pic.twitter.com/YQwpb1dRYb — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 14, 2018

Thank you to Prime Minister @Netanyahu for meeting today – we discussed the historic relocation of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem & how the President was right to scrap the Iran Deal. FL & Israel continue to be great partners. https://t.co/eMN4o4XZJb — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) May 14, 2018

Today we celebrate the relocation of the U.S. Embassy to its appropriate place in Jerusalem. But the hard work of helping bring about a secure and lasting peace between Israelis and Palestinians must go on. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) May 14, 2018