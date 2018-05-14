Tip Jar

Monday, May 14, 2018

Oblivion Taproom is closing for the second time in two years

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA OBLIVION TAPROOM/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Oblivion Taproom/Facebook
Local beer and burger spot Oblivion Taproom is saying goodbye for the second time in two years.

Oblivion's last day of operation will be Saturday, May 26, the restaurant's management announced last weekend in a Facebook post. "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the closing of Oblivion Taproom," read the post. "It’s been two years and a few months since we kept Oblivion from closing. We have had some great times and some challenges, unfortunately we couldn’t overcome the challenges." 

This is the second time Oblivion, which is located at 5101 E. Colonial Drive, has closed in the last two years. The restaurant also closed and reopened in back in 2016

Orlando Weekly readers picked Oblivion Taproom as the "Best Pub Grub" for two consecutive years in 2015 and 2016. They also received awards for Best Pub/Taproom and Best Wings in 2015.

