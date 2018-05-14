New Mills 50 wine and beer spot Grape & The Grain is finally open

click to enlarge
Photo via Grape & The Grain/Facebook
Last Saturday marked the long-awaited
opening of a new beer and wine spot in the Mills 50 District.
Grape & the Grain
, located at 1110 Virginia Drive, is now serving up craft beer, wine and entertainment from local musicians. The newest addition to the Mills 50 scene is open 5 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
Located along the Orlando Urban Trail, and right next door to Ten10 Brewing Company, the joint offered $10 bottomless mimosas from noon to 4 p.m. on Mother's Day and has already received over a dozen five star reviews
on Facebook.
Construction on the location has been underway since May 2016. The business took to Facebook
to thank locals for being patient during the process.
This is just the latest addition to a beer-heavy Virginia Drive, which already boasts GB's Bottle Shop, the Thirsty Topher, a new brewery in the works
, and the aforementioned Ten10.
