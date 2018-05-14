Justin Timberlake's concert at Amway Center may as well be a homecoming show

click to enlarge
Modern Renaissance man Justin Timberlake may be repping his Tennessee upbringing pretty hard during the promo cycle for his latest album, Man of the Woods
, but we all know that this is something of a homecoming date for the former *NSYNC star, who got his start on the ’90s version of The Mickey Mouse Club
, filmed here, and rose to stardom as part of creepy local huckster Lou Pearlman’s empire of boy bands. Welcome home, JT. Now let’s talk about that Super Bowl outfit …
with the Shadowboxers | 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 14 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $45-$1,300
