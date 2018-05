Justin Timberlake's concert at Amway Center may as well be a homecoming show

click to enlarge Ryan McGinley

Modern Renaissance man Justin Timberlake may be repping his Tennessee upbringing pretty hard during the promo cycle for his latest album,, but we all know that this is something of a homecoming date for the former *NSYNC star, who got his start on the ’90s version of, filmed here, and rose to stardom as part of creepy local huckster Lou Pearlman’s empire of boy bands. Welcome home, JT. Now let’s talk about that Super Bowl outfit …with the Shadowboxers | 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 14 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $45-$1,300