Monday, May 14, 2018

Justin Timberlake's concert at Amway Center may as well be a homecoming show

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge RYAN MCGINLEY
  • Ryan McGinley
Modern Renaissance man Justin Timberlake may be repping his Tennessee upbringing pretty hard during the promo cycle for his latest album, Man of the Woods, but we all know that this is something of a homecoming date for the former *NSYNC star, who got his start on the ’90s version of The Mickey Mouse Club, filmed here, and rose to stardom as part of creepy local huckster Lou Pearlman’s empire of boy bands. Welcome home, JT. Now let’s talk about that Super Bowl outfit …

with the Shadowboxers | 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 14 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com | $45-$1,300

