Monday, May 14, 2018

It's about to get extra sloppy in Orlando

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 1:10 PM

click to enlarge SCREEN GRAB VIA WEATHER.COM
  • Screen grab via weather.com
Yep, Orlando is expected to be wet and nasty all damn week.

A weather disturbance in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is expected to linger over Central Florida for the next few days, with as much as five inches of rain expected for today.

The weather disturbance has a 30 percent chance of developing into a tropical system over the next two days and a 40 percent of developing over the next five days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

But this isn’t necessarily all bad news – Orlando actually needed a bit of moisture. The yearly rain deficit in the City Beautiful stands at nearly six inches.

To see how the rest of the week's weather may look, click here.


