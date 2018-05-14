Gwen Graham is considering David Jolly as a running mate in Florida governor's race

click to enlarge Photo by Monivette Cordeiro

@DavidJollyFL believes that life begins at conception which is contrary to the viewpoints of both @RuthsListFL & @emilyslist. Will they be dropping their endorsements of @GwenGraham since clearly she’s not progressive on women’s rights to consider a running mate like this? — Nikki Barnes (@DemNikkiBarnes) May 14, 2018

.@GwenGraham’s already considering splitting the ticket to run w/the GOP, even w/an energized Democratic base ready to vote them out. Dems will WIN by standing up for our values— NOT by becoming Republicans. This is exactly why we need @AndrewGillum. https://t.co/6Jcs4ITI0c — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 14, 2018

I have a question for everyone who believes the best chance @FlaDems have to win statewide is a so-called “centrist” candidate. Would you consider @ScottforFlorida or @marcorubio (who won statewide multiple times) to be “centrists”? #Sayfie — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 14, 2018

Every day, I am disgusted that more Republicans, like @AdamPutnam and @RonDeSantisFL, refuse to stand up to @realDonaldTrump and defend decency and our democracy — refuse to place our country and our state ahead of politics. It is appalling. — Gwen Graham (@GwenGraham) May 14, 2018