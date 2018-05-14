The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 14, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: 'To Be Happy' falls between scatological sitcom and after-school special

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 11:57 AM

click to enlarge tobehappy_4x4.png
Brandon (Blake Auburn), who has always preferred Barbie dolls to footballs, has a biting wit. Shy Jordan (Jake Teixeira) – who was born beside a keg during a 4th of July BBQ – collects his fingernail clippings like a serial killer. They are as dissimilar as brothers can be, but over the course of a sweltering summer, these 20-something siblings attempt to connect with each other while each courting potential soulmates – relationship-shy Mariand (Madison Gomez) for Jordan, and gay conversion survivor Cody (Michael Geniac) for Brandon – as they seek escape from their troubled past.

I really enjoyed Once I Laughed, the Andrew Sisters musical that playwright Donald Rupe revived for last year’s Fringe. But despite honorable intentions, his new dramedy To Be Happy falls into an uncomfortable uncanny valley between scatological sitcom and after-school special. Serious subjects such as child abuse, homophobia and suicide are raised by the script, which has a snarky spark to the dialogue, but lacks the depth to address any of the issues it invokes in more than a superficial way. Basic matters of the story’s timeline are muddled (and exacerbated some age-inappropriate casting and anachronistic 1990s references), while the plot’s 11th-hour “twist” is obviously telegraphed, robbing it of any emotional impact.

A couple members of to be happy’s cast give wonderfully natural performances – particularly Gomez, whose quirky charm compares to Zendaya, and Janine Papin as the boys’ mercurial mother. But the lead actor is constantly over-emoting like an anxious auditionee, and with multiple narrators it isn’t always even clear whose story is being told. There are clever quips and moving moments that could make for a quality show, if it had a stronger star and 15 minutes of maudlin meandering trimmed away. For now, To Be Happy’s elegiac ending tries too hard to tug on heartstrings that it doesn’t earn the right to pull.

to be happy.
Point Blank Productions, Orlando, FL
18 & Up - Strong Language
90 Minutes
Gold Venue
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 @ 6:30 PM
Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ 6:45 PM
Sunday, May 20, 2018 @ 3:30 PM
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 @ 6:30 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 12:15 PM

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's new monorails might include augmented reality windows Read More

  2. A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Central Florida facility for disabled will shut down after multiple violent incidents Read More

  4. A Florida-based company hopes to compete in the commercial space industry with new 3D-printed rocket fuel Read More

  5. Orlando City fans trashed their own field yesterday Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation