The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, May 14, 2018

The Gist

Fringe 2018 review: Movement performance 'Awake' is simple but powerful

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 11:47 AM

click to enlarge awake_4x4.png
For artists, choosing between pursuing their passion and gainful employment in an eternal struggle; now it’s also the subject of Awake, a show combining dancing with live violin playing by the multi-talented Jose Navarro. A frequent collaborator with Blue’s VarieTease, Navarro has broken away from the Black Venue for his second independent Fringe production, in which he plays a frustrated instrumentalist who drinks and drugs his way through the drudgery of a desk job. Desperate to silence the self-defeating voice in his head, he nearly self-medicates into suicide until a spiritual presence – portrayed at the preview by Katrina Anne Soricelli – shows him a brighter path.

Navarro’s pantomime movement piece tells a simple but still powerful story, and he does it in an undeniably idiosyncratic personal style. Each performance is improvised around a basic structure, and will therefore be unique. At the preview, the opening captured the morning commute with mirrored pedestrian movement; then the impossibly long-limbed Soricelli later cut loose with gorgeously gangly grace as the plot approached its apex.

Playing violin while simultaneously dancing is Navarro’s signature trick, which he doesn’t deploy here until the show’s final 10 minutes. When he finally does, it’s a bit of a gimmick; it’s physically impossible to do both full-throttle, so his movement becomes restricted, and his vibrato-heavy bowing is sometimes out of tune and tempo with the pre-recorded soundtrack by acts like Radiohead and Rampa. But when the combination does click it’s wondrous to watch, making Awake a welcome eye-opener at the end of my long first day of 2018 Fringe reviews.

Awake
Navarro Performs, Orlando, FL
18 & Up – Mature Themes
60 Minutes
Pink Venue
Wednesday, May 16, 2018 @ 10:15 PM
Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 @ 7:00 PM
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
Friday, May 25, 2018 @ 9:15 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 5:00 PM
Sunday, May 27, 2018 @ 10:45 PM

Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney World's new monorails might include augmented reality windows Read More

  2. A dragon float caught on fire today at Walt Disney World Read More

  3. Central Florida facility for disabled will shut down after multiple violent incidents Read More

  4. A Florida-based company hopes to compete in the commercial space industry with new 3D-printed rocket fuel Read More

  5. Justin Timberlake's concert at Amway Center may as well be a homecoming show Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation