Monday, May 14, 2018

Fringe 2018 review: In 'Luna,' journal entries come to life as musical movement

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 1:54 PM

A woman sits at her writing desk, oversize quill pen in hand, and pours her churning emotions out onto the pages of her journal, where they transform into musical movement. That’s the conceit behind Luna – the first Fringe production from former Cirque du Soleil performer Ana Cuellar – according to her show’s opening voice-over.

Luna’s octet of musical vignettes range from a lushly romantic Latin duet to an angsty solo about an imprisoned widow to an anti-bullying pantomime filled with imaginative lifts. All five of Luna’s lithe cast members are attractive and athletic, and much of the choreography is impressively acrobatic. But Luna herself is more of a framing device than an actual character, and it’s never made clear what connection the stand-alone segments have to her or each other.

The Cirque credit on Cuellar’s CV might fool you into thinking this will be a transcendent fantasia full of breathtaking stunts. In actuality, Luna is a dressed-up recital of competent but conventional contemporary dance routines, with a little hula-hooping and hand-balancing shoehorned in. Individual elements of the production are often quite pretty, and even occasionally enchanting, but they ultimately come across as simply a series of isolated acts without a solid narrative arc to integrate them.

Cuellar and her cohorts are obviously well-trained performers with talent to spare. Here’s hoping that for her next Fringe outing, she hooks up with a writer-director who can give her skills some dramatic shape. Either that, or she gets another steady gig when the new Disney-fied Cirque show opens in Lake Buena Vista.

Luna
Ana Cuellar, Orlando, FL
7 & Up
60 Minutes
Pink Venue
Friday, May 18, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
Saturday, May 19, 2018 @ 3:00 PM
Sunday, May 20, 2018 @ 1:45 PM
Tuesday, May 22, 2018 @ 8:45 PM
Thursday, May 24, 2018 @ 5:30 PM
Saturday, May 26, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
Sunday, May 27, 2018 @ 7:00 PM

