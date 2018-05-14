Fringe 2018 review: Entertaining 'In Tandem' explores the contours of the human body

click to enlarge

As audiences enter the Blue Venue for, the company members of Explore Composite are already crawling on the floor, tracing each other’s outlines in Sharpies onto a long roll of paper, like a mirthful murder scene meets kindergarten crafts. It’s a fitting visual metaphor for this entertaining (if slightly uneven) exercise in identifying and exploring the contours of our human bodies through contemporary dance.I’ve been watching the work of choreographer-director Christopher Gonzalez La Corte for a few years now, and I admire the way his aesthetic embraces nontraditional body shapes and movement styles. For his latest program, the solos, duets and group numbers – which are loosely linked by spoken-word interludes about self-actualization and the struggle of compassion against tyranny – combine canonical modern techniques like weight-sharing with-esque ideographic gestures and even a little tai chi.With the support of frequent collaborators Brooke Armstrong, Nikki Oena-Infande and Shelly Torres, Gonzalez generates engaging visuals; his ensemble flocks and clumps across the stage to hypnotic music by Nomine and Johann Johannsson. Unison sections could stand some polishing to smooth out unsynchronized “popcorn” movements, and lifts often look effortful and unstable. But despite technical issues, dance fans who enjoy the unconventional should find plenty to appreciate here.The Explore Composite, Orlando, FL7 & Up60 MinutesBlue VenueSaturday, May 19, 2018 @ 7:30 PMSunday, May 20, 2018 @ 12:00 PMSaturday, May 26, 2018 @ 2:30 PMSunday, May 27, 2018 @ 6:00 PM