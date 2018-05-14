Fringe 2018 review: ‘Along the Way’ mixes tunes and travel

click to enlarge

, that cheeseball movie from 1970, told of several strangers’ lives intersecting during a potentially tragic airplane flight.puts a new spin on that predicament by presenting a less dramatic dilemma: one in which passengers never even get on the plane but nevertheless make personal, lasting connections – through song – while waiting at the gate. Though the musical dramedy is contrived and not without its structural turbulence, it comes in for a somewhat smooth landing thanks to its instantly recognizable music and competent cast.The standouts among the 11-member ensemble are Andrew Meidenbauer as an anxiety-riddled business traveler, Brayshawna Bates as a ukulele-strumming hippie, Michelle Knight as an overworked airline employee and Robby Pigott as the reliable airport janitor who, ironically, has never been on a plane. Choreographer Kristen Danga also deserves accolades, as does Kyle Mattingly for the musical arrangements of such classics as “Life Is a Highway,” “Wouldn’t It Be Nice,” “I’ve Been Everywhere,” “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Come Fly With Me,” “Pressure” and an imaginatively staged “Make ’Em Laugh.”Less impressive is the script by Dennis Maher and co-directors Juan Cantú and Melanie Mason. But, admittedly, even the best writers would struggle to flesh out nearly a dozen characters in just 50 minutes. Still, the sandwiching in of “What a Wonderful World” is slightly ill-advised, as the production is best when it’s not taking itself too seriously.Also in need of tweaking is the visual design, which consists almost solely of travel-themed images projected on a large screen behind the actors. Worthwhile conceptually, they are often overwhelmed by the overhead lighting, a problem that might be avoided by removing a couple of upstage lights or moving the screen back a few feet.Don’t makeone of your main Fringe destinations. But it’ll certainly serve as an enjoyable staycation.Mertz Productions, Orlando, FLAll Ages50 minutesOrange VenueThursday, May 17, 2018 @ 8:15 PMSaturday, May 19, 2018 @ 10:00 PMSunday, May 20, 2018 @ 1:30 PMTuesday, May 22, 2018 @ 6:45 PMFriday, May 25, 2018 @ 6:45 PMSunday, May 27, 2018 @ 8:30 PM