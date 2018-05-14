Drake's latest tour is coming to Florida, just not Orlando

click image
If you're reading this, it's not
too late to grab tickets to see the "Champagne Papi" live in concert, if you're willing to go down south.
Canadian rapper Drake just announced the "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" tour on Monday, with support from hip-hop trio Migos. They'll make 41 stops across the country, but the only Florida dates will be in Miami on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22 at American Airlines Arena.
In February, Drake made a surprise appearance
in Miami to film a music video for his single "God's Plan."
Drake's last performance in Central Florida was in August 2016
at Amalie Arena in Tampa.
The crew hits the road this summer and will remain on tour for the rest of 2018. The tour comes in support of his forthcoming album reportedly titled Scorpion,
according to Pitchfork
.
