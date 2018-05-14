Casselberry oyster bar Pier 36 Fish Camp is now in soft opening

click to enlarge
Pier 36 Fish Camp
-
Photo via Pier 36 Fish Camp/Facebook
, located in the former Hooters, is in the soft opening process at 2699 Cassel Creek Blvd. The new restaurant dishes up crab, oysters, mussels, tropical fish and more.
The soft opening process began on May 9 for lunch service. Since then, the restaurant has been open during selected hours each day, including Mother's Day, which included in-house entertainment
.
The restaurant takes pride in offering an eclectic seafood selection from the coasts of Florida and the globe for a good price. Ingredients are delivered fresh daily and customer service is a top priority.
"Our purpose is to give you an inviting and fun atmosphere at an affordable price with food made from the heart," the company wrote on its Facebook
page. "Our creative and passionate team come from all kinds of diverse backgrounds. Our goal as a team is to provide unparalleled customer service."
The spot also serves unique cocktails, including the "Coffee in the South,"
a rye cocktail infused with coffee, and "The Collins,"
a new twist
on the Tom Collins.
Until they're official grand opening, which they haven't announced yet, it's best to double check their hours before visiting.
