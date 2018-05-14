Band of the Week: Suck Brick Kid

click to enlarge

Just the facts:

Five questions:

Welcome to's "." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you2014Grant - VocalsDan - GuitarArturo - GuitarHayden - BassLogan - DrumsWe have one EP out via Smartpunk its available everywhere streaming.facebook.com/suckbrickkidtwitter.com @suckbrickkidflLike sucking on a brick.All of the dates are extremely blurred together, we did an East Coast run with Unwritten Law & Fenix TX. Ugh... we still have a hangover a year or two later.All of the bands. Toooo many bands and good friends around here to pick one.ummmm… Easy Core. WTFThere are a ton of really great punk bands coming up around here currently and that is probably my favorite thing. That being said, my least favorite thing has been being the sole punk band on many bills around here for a while…New record that we spent almost 3 years making is finally done. I don’t think we have ever worked harder on a record then we did on this one. Our buddy Andrew Wade, who did our EP, produced/mixed/mastered the record. The record is an angry rant about an awful couple years that a good friend of ours went through. We can’t wait to finally get this thing out. It will be out in Sept via Smartpunk.