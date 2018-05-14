The Heard

Monday, May 14, 2018

Band of the Week: Suck Brick Kid

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge 19577244_1884509221589061_8874058210131508367_o.jpg

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Suck Brick Kid.

Suck Brick Kid is playing May 17 at the Hot Water Music pre-party at 64 North with Teen Agers & Lost In Society.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
2014

Who's in the band?
Grant - Vocals
Dan - Guitar
Arturo - Guitar
Hayden - Bass
Logan - Drums

Currently available releases:
We have one EP out via Smartpunk its available everywhere streaming.

Websites:
facebook.com/suckbrickkid
twitter.com @suckbrickkidfl

Describe your sound in five words:
Like sucking on a brick.

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
All of the dates are extremely blurred together, we did an East Coast run with Unwritten Law & Fenix TX. Ugh... we still have a hangover a year or two later.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
All of the bands. Toooo many bands and good friends around here to pick one.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
ummmm… Easy Core. WTF

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
There are a ton of really great punk bands coming up around here currently and that is probably my favorite thing. That being said, my least favorite thing has been being the sole punk band on many bills around here for a while…

Any big news to share?
New record that we spent almost 3 years making is finally done. I don’t think we have ever worked harder on a record then we did on this one. Our buddy Andrew Wade, who did our EP, produced/mixed/mastered the record. The record is an angry rant about an awful couple years that a good friend of ours went through. We can’t wait to finally get this thing out. It will be out in Sept via Smartpunk.

