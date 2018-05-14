Monday, May 14, 2018
August Greene cancels their Orlando show this week
By Matthew Moyer
on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 3:39 PM
Photo via August Greene/Facebook
Jazz-rap supergroup August Greene – the trio of Robert Glasper (pianist), Common (MC) and Karriem Riggins (percussionist) – have canceled their Orlando show, originally set for tomorrow night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts.
A scheduling conflict with members of the band nixed the show, according to representatives from the Dr. Phillips Center.
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
Rescheduling information TBA.
