Monday, May 14, 2018

The Heard

August Greene cancels their Orlando show this week

Posted By on Mon, May 14, 2018 at 3:39 PM

click image PHOTO VIA AUGUST GREENE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via August Greene/Facebook
Jazz-rap supergroup August Greene – the trio of Robert Glasper (pianist), Common (MC) and Karriem Riggins (percussionist) – have canceled their Orlando show, originally set for tomorrow night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. A scheduling conflict with members of the band nixed the show, according to representatives from the Dr. Phillips Center.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Rescheduling information TBA.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

