August Greene cancels their Orlando show this week

Jazz-rap supergroup August Greene – the trio of Robert Glasper (pianist), Common (MC) and Karriem Riggins (percussionist) – have canceled their Orlando show, originally set for tomorrow night at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. A scheduling conflict with members of the band nixed the show, according to representatives from the Dr. Phillips Center. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Rescheduling information TBA.