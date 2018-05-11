The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

The Heard

Yes to bring 50th anniversary tour to Orlando

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY THE GOTTLIEB BROS.
  • Photo by the Gottlieb Bros.
Prog-rock godfathers Yes have reconvened for a tour marking a half-century of musical outer limits and Orlando will be one of those stops.

The lineup of the oft-fractious band for this anniversary celebration is longtime members Steve Howe and Alan White, joined by Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and Billy Sherwood. In addition, Yes founding member and keyboardist Tony Kaye is along for the ride too, but only as a "special guest."

Celebrate 50 Years of Yes at the Plaza Live on Friday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  2. Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

  3. Body found in Orange County pond isn't the teen from previously reported alligator attack Read More

  4. Orlando experienced a record 72 million tourists in 2017 Read More

  5. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation