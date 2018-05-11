Friday, May 11, 2018
Yes to bring 50th anniversary tour to Orlando
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 12:42 PM
Photo by the Gottlieb Bros.
Prog-rock godfathers Yes
have reconvened for a tour marking a half-century of musical outer limits and Orlando will be one of those stops.
The lineup of the oft-fractious band for this anniversary celebration is longtime members Steve Howe and Alan White, joined by Geoff Downes, Jon Davison, and Billy Sherwood. In addition, Yes founding member and keyboardist Tony Kaye is along for the ride too, but only as a "special guest."
Celebrate 50 Years of Yes at the Plaza Live
on Friday, July 27, at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $65.
