Friday, May 11, 2018

Taste of Soul brings the best in Southern cooking to Festival Park

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 7:00 AM

Though there’s plenty of disagreement between groups in the South – to put it mildly – one thing that everyone down here can agree on is the supremacy of Southern cuisine. From chicken & waffles to barbecued pork to fried everything, Southern staples are known for soothing the soul as much as they soothe tastebuds – and clogging arteries, but screw it, we’re all gonna die anyway. Get your fill of down-home cooking at Taste of Soul, a festival promising multiple cooks preparing your favorite comfort foods. Along with the grub, attendees can enjoy live music, a Soul Train-inspired dance line and giant versions of classic party games like Jenga. This is a good day to remember your Lipitor.

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, May 12 | Festival Park, 2911 E. Robinson St. | gopartylive.com/tasteofsoul | $10-$30

