Orange County public schools wrap up fourth annual 'Fresh Attitude Week'

Orange County public schools participated in the fourth annual “Fresh Attitude Week” this week – a multinational collaboration that helps raise awareness about the consumption of fresh fruits and veggies at school and at home.Fresh Attitude Week is an annual event produced by the Urban School Food Alliance, a collation of the largest school districts in the U.S., from New York City to Los Angeles, Miami-Dade to Orange County.Urban School Food Alliance districts purchase more than $91 million worth of fruits and vegetables a year. During Fresh Attitude Week, school districts take part in activities to highlight fresh produce in school meals, including:“Studies show that the younger people try various fruits and vegetables, the more likely they are to continue consuming them as adults,” says Leslie Fowler, secretary of the Urban School Food Alliance, in a news release.“Many of our students live in neighborhoods considered food deserts, without access to produce. Our goal in our schools is to provide all students access to nutrient-rich foods that include fruits and vegetables for their health and wellness so they can do well in school.”