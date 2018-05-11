Bloggytown

Friday, May 11, 2018

Orange County public schools wrap up fourth annual 'Fresh Attitude Week'

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 10:58 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA URBAN SCHOOL FOOD ALLIANCE
  • Photo via Urban School Food Alliance
Orange County public schools participated in the fourth annual “Fresh Attitude Week” this week – a multinational collaboration that helps raise awareness about the consumption of fresh fruits and veggies at school and at home.

Fresh Attitude Week is an annual event produced by the Urban School Food Alliance, a collation of the largest school districts in the U.S., from New York City to Los Angeles, Miami-Dade to Orange County.

Urban School Food Alliance districts purchase more than $91 million worth of fruits and vegetables a year. During Fresh Attitude Week, school districts take part in activities to highlight fresh produce in school meals, including:
  • Highlighting “Harvest of the Month” items
  • Serving new fresh fruits and vegetables during breakfast and lunch
  • Hosting local farmers visits
  • Performing chef cooking demos at schools
  • Donating gardening kits to school gardens

“Studies show that the younger people try various fruits and vegetables, the more likely they are to continue consuming them as adults,” says Leslie Fowler, secretary of the Urban School Food Alliance, in a news release.

“Many of our students live in neighborhoods considered food deserts, without access to produce. Our goal in our schools is to provide all students access to nutrient-rich foods that include fruits and vegetables for their health and wellness so they can do well in school.”

