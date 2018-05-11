The Gist

Friday, May 11, 2018

NPR favorite Mike Birbiglia brings his newest show to the Plaza Live

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_mike_birbiglia_credit_evan_sung.jpg
NPR nerds know Mike Birbiglia best as a frequent contributor to “This American Life,” where he’s told stories about his sleepwalking troubles – later turned into the feature film Sleepwalk With Me – his love life, or the most hilarious story about mice with brain parasites you’ll ever hear. (“Of Mice and Men” from Episode 528. Seriously, look it up.) His stand-up material relies on long-form storytelling, often blurring the lines between stand-up comedy and a one-man play. His current show, appropriately titled “The New One,” sold out immediately during its Off-Broadway run, but tickets are still available for this Orlando date as of press time, so get ’em
fast.

6 p.m. Saturday, May 12 | The Plaza Live, 425 N. Bumby Ave. | 877-435-9849 | plazaliveorlando.org | $34.50-$55

