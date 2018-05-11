The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

The Heard

New jazz-rap supergroup August Greene plays the Dr. Phillips Center this week

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 10:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_sel_august_greene_-_may_15_dr_phil.jpg
One might be forgiven for concern that August Greene – the heavyweight trio of rapper-actor Common, jazz pianist Robert Glasper and polymath percussionist Karriem Riggins – might not be able to live up to the hype that such a surprising set of partnerships would inspire, but … this time, believe the hype. August Greene, half arts collective and half supergroup – aided and abetted by a rotating family of collaborators – are only a few months old officially, having played their first show in New York in January, and then quickly released their critically-lauded debut album in March. And yet, the performances on evidence live and on record are so seamless and telepathic, it feels like August Greene have been around forever. The meditative, multi-layered jazz-rap hybrid that is August Greene is an utterly in-the-moment dialogue on the personal and the political in today’s America paired with absolutely enchanting instrumental passages. Not to be missed.

8 p.m. Tuesday, May 15 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $49.50-$99

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details August Greene
@ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
When: Tue., May 15, 8 p.m.
Price: $49.50-$99
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center
445 S. Magnolia Ave.
Downtown
Orlando, FL
844-513-2014
Theater
Map


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    August Greene @ Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center

    • Tue., May 15, 8 p.m. $49.50-$99

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  2. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  3. Body found in Orange County pond isn't the teen from previously reported alligator attack Read More

  4. Lake County bans retail sales of dogs, cats Read More

  5. Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation