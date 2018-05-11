New jazz-rap supergroup August Greene plays the Dr. Phillips Center this week

click to enlarge
One might be forgiven for concern that August Greene – the heavyweight trio of rapper-actor Common, jazz pianist Robert Glasper and polymath percussionist Karriem Riggins – might not be able to live up to the hype that such a surprising set of partnerships would inspire, but … this time, believe the hype. August Greene, half arts collective and half supergroup – aided and abetted by a rotating family of collaborators – are only a few months old officially, having played their first show in New York in January, and then quickly released their critically-lauded debut album in March. And yet, the performances on evidence live and on record are so seamless and telepathic, it feels like August Greene have been around forever. The meditative, multi-layered jazz-rap hybrid that is August Greene
is an utterly in-the-moment dialogue on the personal and the political in today’s America paired with absolutely enchanting instrumental passages. Not to be missed.
