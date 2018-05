Herd of deer allow massive gator to play through at Florida golf course

click to enlarge Screengrab via Eat Sleep Play Beaufort/Facebook

A recent video shows a herd of deer presumably allowing a Kaiju-sized gator to play through at a Florida golf course, a scene that is incredibly normal here in the Sunshine State.The shot was taken by Jessica Miller and uploaded to Facebook by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort , who say the gator was 12 feet long and spotted at Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island.Grip it and rip it!