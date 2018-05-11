Friday, May 11, 2018
Herd of deer allow massive gator to play through at Florida golf course
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 4:23 PM
click to enlarge
-
Screengrab via Eat Sleep Play Beaufort/Facebook
A recent video shows a herd of deer presumably allowing a Kaiju-sized gator to play through at a Florida golf course, a scene that is incredibly normal here in the Sunshine State.
The shot was taken by Jessica Miller and uploaded to Facebook by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort
, who say the gator was 12 feet long and spotted at Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island.
Grip it and rip it!
