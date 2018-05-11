Bloggytown

Friday, May 11, 2018

Herd of deer allow massive gator to play through at Florida golf course

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 4:23 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA EAT SLEEP PLAY BEAUFORT/FACEBOOK
  • Screengrab via Eat Sleep Play Beaufort/Facebook
A recent video shows a herd of deer presumably allowing a Kaiju-sized gator to play through at a Florida golf course, a scene that is incredibly normal here in the Sunshine State.

The shot was taken by Jessica Miller and uploaded to Facebook by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, who say the gator was 12 feet long and spotted at Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island.

Grip it and rip it!

