Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, May 11, 2018

Bloggytown

Disney, Seminole Tribe sink $10 million into anti-gambling amendment in Florida

Posted By on Fri, May 11, 2018 at 10:29 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WIKIPEDIA
In a major escalation of their support, Disney Worldwide Services and the Seminole Tribe of Florida each plowed $5 million last month into a proposed constitutional amendment that would make it harder to expand gambling in the state.

Disney and the tribe had already provided almost all of the money for the political committee Voters In Charge, which collected enough signatures to get the amendment on the November ballot.

But with the $5 million contributions in April, Disney had funneled a total of $9.655 million, while the tribe had contributed $6.775 million, according to a state campaign-finance database.

Disney has long opposed the possibility of casino gambling in the state. The tribe, meanwhile, operates casinos but has battled proposals that could expand gambling at pari-mutuel facilities.

The proposed constitutional amendment will appear as Amendment 3 on the November ballot. If approved by 60 percent of voters, it would change the Florida Constitution and give voters the "exclusive right to decide whether to authorize casino gambling."

It would require voter approval of casino-style games in the future and effectively reduce the power of the Legislature and governor to decide gambling-related issues.

As of April 30, the Voters In Charge committee had nearly $10.2 million in cash on hand, according to a newly filed finance report.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. State officials object to woman's anonymity in NRA lawsuit against Florida Read More

  2. Body found in Orange County pond isn't the teen from previously reported alligator attack Read More

  3. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  4. Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend Read More

  5. Lake County bans retail sales of dogs, cats Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation