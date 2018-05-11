Blackstar goes deep into underground disco at this week's Fang x No One Knows I'm Disco

click to enlarge
This week’s Fang party brings Tommy Mot’s passion project, No One Knows I’m Disco, back to the forefront. Showcasing underground disco and all of its subgenres (space, Afro, Italo, garage, etc.) – not the leisure-suited pop that’s normally associated with the genre – the selection of tunes from Mot, Dayo Shyne and Mr. Mogembo should have you converted as soon as you hit the dance floor. (And if you’re looking for something with more house in it, check out the separately ticketed Clyde P. spinning in a separate room on the complex.)
10 p.m. Saturday; Blackstar, 46 W. Concord St.; free; theblackstar.club
