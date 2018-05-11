Bill Nelson: Florida leads nation in deaths, injuries caused by exploding Takata air bags

Florida leads the nation in deaths and injuries caused by exploding Takata airbags, according to new numbers I received from the automakers. I am calling on NHTSA to step up its efforts to get these defective airbags replaced and out of people’s cars as quickly as possible. pic.twitter.com/oIq8ilEjWq

Consumers should heed the recall warnings and get their vehicle repaired as soon as possible. Failure to do so could result in death or life altering injuries. Find out if you need to get your airbag replaced by clicking here: https://t.co/Rr0bn2ZwgI