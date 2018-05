click image Photo via Little Big Town/Facebook

Little Big Town

Upstart country music festival Party in the Pines is back for another year at the Bienville Plantation in North Florida. And they just announced an initial round of confirmed acts that will wow country fans.Confirmed to headline this year are Zac Brown Band and Little Big Town, and they will be joined by Luke Combs, Kip Moore, Mark O’Connor Band and Runaway June. Party in the Pines is set for Friday and Saturday, October 19-20 at the Bienville Plantation in White Springs. Tickets go on sale Monday, May 14.