The Bear and Peacock kicks off Mother’s Day weekend with an afternoon devoted to all of the “fur moms.” Bring your (well-behaved) pooch to the Brewstillery and enjoy some wine, beer or liquor while your fur baby gets pampered with free grooming and special treats, including dog beer! They think they’re people.5-7 p.m. Friday; The Brewstillery, 1288 N. Orange Ave., Winter Park; free; thebearandpeacock.com