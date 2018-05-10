Bloggytown

Thursday, May 10, 2018

Florida Constitution Revision Commission files eight measures for November ballot

Posted By on Thu, May 10, 2018 at 10:28 AM

The Florida Constitution Revision Commission formally concluded its work Wednesday, sending eight proposed constitutional amendments to Secretary of State Ken Detzner for placement on the Nov. 6 general-election ballot.

“After holding more than 15 public hearings, the most in CRC history, and reviewing thousands of public comments, we submitted a compelling set of transformational proposals that have the potential to benefit Floridians for generations to come,” commission Chairman Carlos Beruff said in a statement.

The eight measures contain 20 potential changes to the state Constitution, including a proposed ban on coastal oil drilling, higher ethics standards for public officials, expanded rights for crime victims, term limits for school board members, a ban on greyhound racing and a prohibition on vaping in workplaces.

Six of the measures group multiple changes in single ballot items, while two measures, dealing with ethics and dog racing, are single-subject items.

The eight proposals will join five measures already on the general-election ballot, meaning voters will face 13 proposed constitutional amendments when they go to the polls. It will be the most presented to voters since 1998.

Each ballot proposal must receive support from at least 60 percent of the voters to be enacted.

The 37-member commission, which meets every 20 years and has the unique power to place constitutional changes directly on the ballot, had until Thursday to submit its final report to Detzner’s office.

The commission approved all of the amendments during its last meeting April 16 in Tallahassee.

