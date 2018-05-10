Every Mother's Day brunch, discount and event happening in Orlando this weekend

click to enlarge
Here you'll find a few Orlando-centric ideas to make mom happy this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day Brunch: Oklahoma!
A special brunch buffet with live music, followed by a screening of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musical western. Sunday, 11 am; Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland; $40-$240; 407-629-0054; enzian.org
Mother's Day at Tapa Toro
Special brunch buffet Including a Belgian waffle station, house cured salmon, eggs-your-way and seafood paella! Mom drinks free. Sunday, 11 am-3 pm; Tapa Toro, 8441 International Drive; $38; 407-226-2929; tapatoro.restaurant
Mother's Day at Taverna Opa
Authentic Greek food and entertainment to celebrate this Mother’s Day. Moms eat free with purchase of a family-style meal for four. Sunday, noon-11 pm; Taverna Opa, 9101 International Drive; various menu prices; 407-351-8660; opaorlando.com
Mother's Day and Fur Babies
Dogs welcome at this brunch for fur moms and actual moms. Sunday, 10 am; The Hammered Lamb, 1235 N. Orange Ave; various menu prices; 407-704-3200.
Mother's Day at Ace Cafe
Moms receive one complimentary entree and entry into a giveaway for prizes. Reservations required for free entree. Sunday, 10 am-9 pm; Ace Cafe, 100 W. Livingston St; various menu prices; 858-727-3400; acecafeusa.com
Mother's Day at B.B. King's
Brunch buffet with live music from noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 11 am-4 pm; B.B. King's Blues Club, Pointe Orlando, 9101 International Drive; $49; 407-370-4550; bbkingclubs.com
Mother's Day at Bok Tower Gardens
Moms get into the gardens for free. Sunday, 6-9 pm; Bok Tower Gardens, 1151 Tower Blvd., Lake Wales; free for moms; 863-676-1408.
Mother's Day at Disney Springs
Enjoy special Mother's Day brunch buffets, prix fixe menus and more at various restaurants throughout Disney Springs. Sunday, 10:30 am; Disney Springs Town Center, 1676 E. Buena Vista Dr., Lake Buena Vista; various menu prices; 407-939-3463; disneysprings.com
Mother's Day at Leu Gardens
Free admission day for mothers. Sunday, 9 am-5 pm; Harry P. Leu Gardens, 1920 N. Forest Ave; $10; 407-246-2620; leugardens.org
Mother's Day at Market on Magnolia
Celebrate Mother's Day with $15 mimosa and select beer buckets and more. Sunday, 11 am; Market on Magnolia, 150 S. Magnolia Ave; various menu prices; 407-412-9230; marketonmagnolia.com
Mother's Day at the History Center
Moms get into the History Center for free. Sunday, noon-5 pm; Orange County Regional History Center, 65 E. Central Blvd; free for moms; 407-836-8500; thehistorycenter.org
Mother's Day Brunch - Cafe Tu Tu Tango
Bottomless brunch favorites including waffle, taco and carving stations. Sunday, 10 am; Cafe Tu Tu Tango, 8625 International Drive; $25; 407-248-2222; cafetututango.com
Mother's Day Brunch - DoveCote
A la carte brunch menu featuring pastries, hors d'oeuvres, mains and more. Sunday 10 am-2:30 pm DoveCote, 390 N. Orange Ave; various menu prices; 407-930-1700; dovecoteorlando.com
Mother's Day Brunch - Hemisphere
Mother's Day brunch buffet from executive chef Jeffrey Powell. Sunday, 11 am-3 pm; Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport, 9300 Airport Blvd; $49.95; 407-825-1315.
Mother's Day Brunch - Islands Dining Room
Mother's Day brunch buffet with entertainment from Universal Orlando characters. Sunday, 11 am-3 pm; Loews Portofino Bay Hotel, 5601 Universal Blvd; $56; 407-503-3200.
Mother's Day Brunch - Ravello
A lavish Mother's Day buffet with antipasti and salad, a raw bar and seafood station, prime rib and pineapple glazed ham, chicken picatta, lobster and crab ravioli, and more. Sunday, noon-7 pm; Ravello, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd; $105; 407-313-7777; fourseasons.com.
Mother's Day Brunch - Rosen Centre
Dozens of decadent dishes, fresh seafood and sushi, omelet, waffle and carving stations, plus complimentary champagne, mimosas, and free valet parking. Sunday, 11 am; Rosen Centre Hotel, 9840 International Drive; $47.95; rosencentre.com
Mother's Day Brunch - Rosen Plaza
30 traditional dishes, fresh seafood and desserts with complimentary champagne or mimosas. Sunday, 11 am-4 pm; Rosen Plaza Hotel, 9700 International Drive; $43.95; 407-996-9700; rosenplaza.com.
Mother's Day Brunch - Rosen Shingle Creek
A vast array of freshly prepared delights, unlimited champagne, and mimosas. Sunday, 10 am-7 pm; Rosen Shingle Creek Resort, 9939 Universal Blvd; $68.95; 407-996-9939; rosenshinglecreek.com.
Mother's Day Brunch - STK
Brunch buffet with dry aged NY strip, mojo heritage pork loin, a shellfish station, charcuterie and more. Sunday, 11 am-3 pm; STK Orlando, 1580 Buena Vista Drive; $65.
Mother's Day Brunch - Tuffy's
A la carte Mother's Day brunch with bottomless mimosas and sandwiches from Orlando Meats. Sunday, 11 am-3 pm; Tuffy's Bottle Shop, 200 S. Myrtle Ave., Sanford; various menu prices; facebook.com/tuffyscider.
Mother's Day Brunch - Vines
Three-course prix fixe menu. Sunday, 11:30 am-2:30 pm; Vines Grille & Wine Bar, 7533 W. Sand Lake Road; $45; 407-351-1227.
Mother's Day Brunch and Raffles
Enjoy complimentary beverages, sweets, cakes, fruit and more while you stroll 100 shops and enter to win gift cards and random gifts. Sunday 10 am-3 pm Trader Mae's Decor & Artist Market, 2001 Rock Springs Road, Apopka; free; 407-703-7869; facebook.com/tradermaes
Mother's Day Brunch at Infusion
Reservations required. Sunday, 11 am, 2 & 4 pm; Infusion Tea, 1600 Edgewater Drive; contact for price; 407-999-5255; infusionorlando.com
Mother's Day Cabaret Brunch
Enjoy brunch at Ceviche, followed by a cabaret performance across the street at Mad Cow. Sunday, 10:45 & 11:15 am; Ceviche Tapas Bar and Restaurant, 125 W. Church St; $50; 321-281-8140; madcowtheatre.com
Mother's Day Cabaret Supper
Enjoy dinner at Kres Chophouse, followed by a cabaret performance at Mad Cow Theatre. Sunday, 4:30, 4:45 & 5 pm; Kres Chophouse, 17 W. Church St; $68; 407-447-7950; madcowtheatre.com
Mother's Day Champagne Brunch
Gourmet brunch menu, including avocado toast, shrimp & grits, pan-seared halibut, filet mignon and more. Sunday, 11 am-4 pm; Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, 1 Grand Cypress Blvd; $72; 407-239-1234; hemingwaysorlando.com
Mother's Day Dinner - Capa
Prix fixe mean with prime filet, lobster tail, and a free glass of Cava for mothers. Sunday; Capa, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista; $68; 407-313-6161; fourseasons.com
Mother's Day Feast - Shantell's
Special menu options for moms that include a main and dessert. Sunday, 11 am-5 pm; Shantell's Cafe and Oyster Bar, 417 Sanford Ave., Sanford; various menu prices; 407-310-4899.
Mother's Day Tea
Signature Mother’s Day tea with live entertainment. Includes a special gift for Mom. Reservations required. Sunday, 11 am & 3 pm; Ritz-Carlton Orlando Grande Lakes Resort, 4012 Central Florida Parkway; $65; 407-393-4648; ritzcarlton.com
Mother's Day Unlimited Izakaya Lunch
Unlimited maki, nigiri, poké, gyoza, bao, ramen and more. Sunday, 11 am-2:30 pm; Dragonfly Robata, 7972 Via Dellagio Way; $39; 407-370-3359; dragonflyrestaurants.com
Did we miss one? Let us know at listings@orlandoweekly.com.