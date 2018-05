click to enlarge Tymisha Harris

The Iron Cow dips a toe in the burlesque scene this week with a show that starts off with burlesque performances from Kissa Von Addams, Tymisha Harris, Angela La Muse and Foxy D’Ville. Then the DJ collective Queens of Noise take over for a deep house dance party with beats from Lola B., FoxForce005 and FunkBaby.8 p.m. Friday; Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.; contact for price; ironcowcafe.business.site