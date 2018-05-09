Richard Corcoran ended his sort-of-campaign for Florida governor today

click to enlarge
Photo via News Service of Florida
That’s all, folks – Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran called it quits with his unofficial campaign for governor on Wednesday, according to multiple reports
But besides a one-on-one debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, as well as a some good ole fashioned anti-immigrant advertisements on the speaker's part, Corcoran never made clear his intentions to run for the governor's mansion in the first place.
Sure, that ad featuring a young red-headed woman being shot by an "illegal immigrant"
seemed like enough evidence to support Corcoran's will to run, especially since the ad debuted on the same day U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Palm Coast, announced his bid for governor.
The endorsement
from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Pensacola, last month seemed like some sort of indication on Corcoran’s part, too.
And of course, that seemingly pointless debate with Gillum
on immigration policy in February could have also been taken as a hint.
But nope, Corcoran’s now bowing out and, as a result, throwing his weight behind Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, who's making his own bid to be Florida's head honcho.
So what does that leave us with in terms of the Republican playing field in the governor’s face? Pretty much just a conservative circle-jerk between DeSantis and Putnam, mixed in with whatever word vomit we hear from Fox News about the Florida GOP's ticket in the meantime.
