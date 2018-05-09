Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Bloggytown

Richard Corcoran ended his sort-of-campaign for Florida governor today

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 12:42 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NEWS SERVICE OF FLORIDA
  • Photo via News Service of Florida
That’s all, folks – Florida House Speaker Richard Corcoran called it quits with his unofficial campaign for governor on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

But besides a one-on-one debate with Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Tallahassee mayor Andrew Gillum, as well as a some good ole fashioned anti-immigrant advertisements on the speaker's part, Corcoran never made clear his intentions to run for the governor's mansion in the first place.

Sure, that ad featuring a young red-headed woman being shot by an "illegal immigrant" seemed like enough evidence to support Corcoran's will to run, especially since the ad debuted on the same day U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Palm Coast, announced his bid for governor.

The endorsement from U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Pensacola, last month seemed like some sort of indication on Corcoran’s part, too.

And of course, that seemingly pointless debate with Gillum on immigration policy in February could have also been taken as a hint.

But nope, Corcoran’s now bowing out and, as a result, throwing his weight behind Agricultural Commissioner Adam Putnam, who's making his own bid to be Florida's head honcho.

So what does that leave us with in terms of the Republican playing field in the governor’s face? Pretty much just a conservative circle-jerk between DeSantis and Putnam, mixed in with whatever word vomit we hear from Fox News about the Florida GOP's ticket in the meantime. 

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  2. The Coca Cola Orlando Eye is now the ICON Orlando Read More

  3. Emeril's Orlando will soon close at Universal's CityWalk Read More

  4. Disney releases details on new space-themed restaurant coming to Epcot Read More

  5. The country's first man-made clear water lagoon opened in Florida last weekend Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation