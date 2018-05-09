Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, June 20, 2018

Tip Jar

M Lounge owners expanding with new catering kitchen in Ivanhoe Village

Posted By and on Wed, Jun 20, 2018 at 11:06 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA M LOUNGE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via M Lounge/Facebook
Majors Investments, owner-operator of Ivanhoe Village's M Bar and M Lounge, confirmed to Orlando Weekly that they have purchased the building next to their current property to open a new catering kitchen.

The group recently signed the lease for the former Junior League of Greater Orlando building at 2010 N. Orange Ave.

A spokesperson for the company said the idea is to create a kitchen that will serve food at all of the company's locations, including the rooftop lounge, as well as catering options for anyone interested in renting out their classic car facility.

As of now, Major Investments is hoping to have the new facility open by the end of the year.

So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Build-your-own doughnut spot The Donut Experiment is coming to Orlando Read More

  2. Orange County gives go-ahead for 'higher speed' Brightline train to lay tracks through wetlands Read More

  3. Florida's smokable medical marijuana ruling put on hold by appellate court Read More

  4. Orlando's Player One bar announces new Las Vegas location Read More

  5. Four new hotels are now confirmed to be in the works at Disney World Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation