Florida Music Festival takes over downtown Orlando venues starting on Thursday

Orlando’s own CMJ of the South returns to take over downtown for another year of keynotes (this year’s star speaker is Donnie Estopinal Jr. of Disco Donnie Presents), contests (Blue Man Group drum-off, anyone?) and conferences, but the local music showcases are the real stars of this show. Closest to home, our own Bao Le-Huu takes his column “This Little Underground” live at the Social with Mag.Lo, Day Joy, FannyPack, Someday River and Kinder Than Wolves. In addition, local institutions and tastemakers Shows I Go To and the Blackstar/Odd Jobs crew are showing some heavy curatorial chops with their showcases throughout the weekend. And don’t forget that there’s fun to be had just wandering through central downtown and going wherever the sound takes you. For pros and enthusiasts alike.
5 p.m. Thursday, 6 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday | various locations in downtown Orlando | floridamusicfestival.com
| free
