Wednesday, May 9, 2018

The Heard

Christina Aguilera is coming to Central Florida this fall

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 2:55 PM

PHOTO VIA CHRISTINA AGUILERA/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Christina Aguilera/Facebook
Christina Aguilera may have been caught up in the news cycle around Kanye West's Trump tweets since her West-produced comeback cycle "Accelerate" dropped around the time of West's Twitter woes, but she's now putting the spotlight squarely back on her music with today's announcement of a North American tour that will stop in Central Florida later this year!

Aguilera is on a bit of a creative roll at the moment, between last week's release of "Accelerate" (featuring 2 Chainz and Ty Dolla $ign), the announcement of a June 15 release date for her new album Liberation, and today's tour reveal. The autumn tour will be her first extended round of shows in ten years.

Christina Aguilera headlines the Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 18.

