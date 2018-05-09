The Heard

Wednesday, May 9, 2018

32 free shows coming to Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, May 9, 2018 at 1:18 PM

click to enlarge Meka Nism
  • Meka Nism
Wednesday, May 9
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday, May 10
Leisure Chief 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Florida Music Festival Multiple locations, Various local venues.
Meka Nism EP Release & Listening Party 7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Swamp Sistas Pre-La La Warmup 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.

Friday, May 11
Absolute Fantasy, Harsh Radish 11 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Ajeva 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Florida Music Festival Multiple locations, Various local venues.

Saturday, May 12
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User 10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Accidental Music Festival Marathon 1 pm at SODO, 120 W. Grant St.
Eugene Snowden & Friends 9 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Fang x No One Knows I'm Disco 10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
Florida Music Festival Multiple locations, Various local venues.
G.W. Souther Band 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Layla Brisbois 8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Oak Hill Drifters 7:30 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Old School Hip-Hop Jam: DJ Jaymob 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Orlando Music Club 11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Sunday, May 13
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$ 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge 10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.

Monday, May 14
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays 6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Gallery Noise: Sloane Angel Hilton, DeviantArt Heaux, Mother Juno 8 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave

Tuesday, May 15
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic 7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

