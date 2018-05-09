32 free shows coming to Orlando this week

click to enlarge
Wednesday, May 9
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Daniel Heitz Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday, May 10
Leisure Chief
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Raleigh Estes and Friends
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Florida Music Festival
Multiple locations, Various local venues.
Meka Nism EP Release & Listening Party
7 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Swamp Sistas Pre-La La Warmup
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Friday, May 11
Absolute Fantasy, Harsh Radish
11 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Ajeva
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Florida Music Festival
Multiple locations, Various local venues.
Saturday, May 12
Collective Underground: Mendoza, Santos, User
10 pm at Vinyl Arts Bar, 75 E. Colonial Drive.
Accidental Music Festival Marathon
1 pm at SODO, 120 W. Grant St.
Eugene Snowden & Friends
9 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Fang x No One Knows I'm Disco
10 pm at Blackstar, 42 W. Concord St.
Florida Music Festival
Multiple locations, Various local venues.
G.W. Souther Band
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Layla Brisbois
8:30 pm at Roque Pub, 3076 Curry Ford Road.
Oak Hill Drifters
7:30 pm at The Veranda at Thornton Park, 111 N. Summerlin Ave.
Old School Hip-Hop Jam: DJ Jaymob
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Orlando Music Club
11 am at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Sunday, May 13
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
GWADCIP$
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Uncontrollable Urge
10 pm at Will's Pub, 1042 N. Mills Ave.
Monday, May 14
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave, Winter Park
Open Mic Mondays
6:30 pm at West End Trading Company, 202 S. Sanford Ave., Sanford
Reggae Mondae: Hor!zen
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Gallery Noise: Sloane Angel Hilton, DeviantArt Heaux, Mother Juno
8 pm at The Gallery at Avalon Island, 39 S. Magnolia Ave
Tuesday, May 15
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand
Singer-Songwriter Open Mic
7:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
