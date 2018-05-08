The dark Americana of Orlando's ShewBird, the rock & roll heart of Rainy Day and more

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ShewBird at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ShewBird at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ShewBird at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ShewBird at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

ShewBird at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Rainy Day at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Rainy Day at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Rainy Day at Will's Pub

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Rainy Day at Will's Pub

is an Orlando band that doesn’t play out all that often, and it’s been probably a handful of years since I last saw them. Though that encounter was brief, the impression it left has always clung to me like a beckoning ghost. After catching up with them again recently, the reasons are clear.ShewBird are one of those bands withWearing a tortured heart with thick mood, they renderlike Armageddon cowboys.Even while singer David Minshew opens a vein and bleeds soul, the music just keeps ushering you deeper down below. It’s gothic country without camp, and its allure comes on like a hex. ShewBird are almost certainly thearound here.Sharing the stage wasthe local group fronted by scene vetThere’s lots of garage, a little psych and some bright power-pop hooks in there, but it’s allbabe. It ain’t the prettiest, but it was never meant to be. This stuff is cut rough and shaggy, pulsing with handmade vitality and nerve. It simultaneously evokes both times past and the spirit that burns eternal in the underground.Making it a particularly immersive experience,spun between sets, weaving in a great taste of the laterthe newish and rare foray into a dance night for Will’s Pub. It’s athat really only Independent Bar does on the reg.