Tuesday, May 8, 2018

The Heard

Shawn Mendes will return to Orlando in 2019

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:41 PM

  • Photo via Shawn Mendes/Facebook
Forewarned is forearmed, Shawn Mendes fans!

The Canadian singer today announced an Orlando show set for summer 2019 that will take place almost two years to the day that he brought his Illuminate tour to the City Beautiful in 2017.

Mendes will be touring the world behind his new self-titled album, set to drop later this month, the follow-up to his double-platinum-scoring LP Illuminate from 2016.

Shawn Mendes will play the Amway Center on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 19.
