New Argentinian restaurant Chalten is now open in Casselberry

click to enlarge Photo via Chalten/Facebook

After some permitting issues kept them from opening in Ivanhoe Village, Argentinian restaurant Chalten has finally found a home in Casselberry.The new eatery, which serves up breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and raw healthy bowls, is now open for business at 124 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry.Chalten is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.