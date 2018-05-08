Tip Jar

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

New Argentinian restaurant Chalten is now open in Casselberry

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CHALTEN/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Chalten/Facebook
After some permitting issues kept them from opening in Ivanhoe Village, Argentinian restaurant Chalten has finally found a home in Casselberry.

The new eatery, which serves up breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and raw healthy bowls, is now open for business at 124 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry.

 Chalten is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

