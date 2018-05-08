Tuesday, May 8, 2018
New Argentinian restaurant Chalten is now open in Casselberry
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:40 PM
Photo via Chalten/Facebook
After some permitting issues kept them from opening in Ivanhoe Village, Argentinian restaurant Chalten
has finally found a home in Casselberry.
The new eatery, which serves up breakfast, soups, salads, sandwiches and raw healthy bowls, is now open for business at 124 Live Oaks Blvd. in Casselberry.
Chalten is open daily from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
