The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

The Heard

Rapper J. Cole to play Central Florida this summer

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:09 PM

click image PHOTO VIA J COLE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via J Cole/Facebook
J. Cole is returning to Central Florida again after last year's show at the Amway Center, and the good news is that he's got Young Thug along for the ride and a clutch of new hit songs from his KOD album. The bad news, however, is that he's not playing Orlando, but nearby Tampa.

The rapper and singer will be hitting the road for his KOD tour in August, kicking off in Florida, and playing all throughout North America until October. KOD has been a bestseller since the day of release, with Cole opining that it's the perfect answer to doubters who lambast him as boring, responding that the album makes it crystal clear that his critics are "fucking idiot[s]."

J. Cole and Young Thug play the Amalie Arena in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 12.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Orlando's housing market is complete horseshit right now Read More

  2. Here's how to score free Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Orlando today Read More

  3. New Argentinian restaurant Chalten is now open in Casselberry Read More

  4. George Zimmerman was charged with misdemeanor stalking Read More

  5. Pulse's new temporary memorial opens to the public today Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2018 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2018 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation