Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Rapper J. Cole to play Central Florida this summer
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:09 PM
click image
Photo via J Cole/Facebook
J. Cole
is returning
to Central Florida again
after last year's show at the Amway Center, and the good news is that he's got Young Thug along for the ride and a clutch of new hit songs from his
KOD
album. The bad news, however, is that he's not playing Orlando, but nearby Tampa.
The rapper and singer
will be hitting the road for his KOD tour
in August, kicking off in Florida, and playing all throughout North America until October.
KOD
has been a bestseller since the day of release, with Cole opining that it's the perfect answer to doubters who lambast
him as boring,
responding that the album makes it
crystal clear that his critics are "fucking idiot[s]."
J. Cole and Young Thug play the Amalie Arena
in Tampa on Saturday, Aug. 11, at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets go on sale Saturday, May 12.
VIDEO Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Tags:
J Cole, R&B, Hip-Hop, Tour, Concert, Show, Young Thug, Image