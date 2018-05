Here's how to score free Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Orlando today

click to enlarge Instagram / Haagen-Dazs

Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream today to celebrate Free Cone Day!Free Cone Day is an effort to raise awareness and funds for the world's declining bee population. Bees pollinate fruit, and, well, fruit is essential for making Häagen-Dazs ice cream.The free ice cream is only available from 4 to 8 p.m. Here are a few participating Orlando locations:The Florida Mall8001 S. Orange Blossom TrailThe Prime outlets4963 International DriveMall At Millenia4200 Conroy RoadWinter Park116 E. New England Ave.More locations can also be found here.