Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Here's how to score free Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Orlando today
Posted
By Gunnar Shuler
on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:02 PM
click to enlarge
Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream
today to celebrate Free Cone Day!
Free Cone Day is an effort to raise awareness and funds for the world's declining bee population. Bees pollinate fruit, and, well, fruit is essential for making Häagen-Dazs ice cream.
The free ice cream is only available from 4 to 8 p.m. Here are a few participating Orlando locations:
The Florida Mall
8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail
The Prime outlets
4963 International Drive
Mall At Millenia
4200 Conroy Road
Winter Park
116 E. New England Ave.
More locations can also be found here.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.
Tags: Haagen-Dazs, Free Cone Day, Ice cream, free ice cream, Image