Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Here's how to score free Häagen-Dazs ice cream in Orlando today

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge INSTAGRAM / HAAGEN-DAZS
  • Instagram / Haagen-Dazs
Häagen-Dazs is giving away free ice cream today to celebrate Free Cone Day!

Free Cone Day is an effort to raise awareness and funds for the world's declining bee population. Bees pollinate fruit, and, well, fruit is essential for making Häagen-Dazs ice cream.

The free ice cream is only available from 4 to 8 p.m. Here are a few participating Orlando locations:

The Florida Mall
8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail

The Prime outlets
4963 International Drive

Mall At Millenia
4200 Conroy Road

Winter Park
116 E. New England Ave.

More locations can also be found here.

