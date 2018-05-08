Tuesday, May 8, 2018
Blended Cafe Bar is expected to open in College Park later this month
By Colin Wolf
May 8, 2018
College Park's Edgewater Drive will get yet another culinary contender later this month.
Blended Cafe Bar
is expected to open soon at 2306 Edgewater Drive in the former Juliana’s Fine Tuscan Cuisine spot.
The new spot plans to offer up a pretty diverse menu, featuring items like bao and banh mi sandwiches, bubble tea and even craft beer.
Edgewater has seen some new faces as of late. Cafe Linger
, another cafe-style spot, plans to open just up the road on May 19.
