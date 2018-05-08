Tip Jar

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Blended Cafe Bar is expected to open in College Park later this month

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 3:55 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA BLENDED CAFE BAR/
  • Photo via Blended Cafe Bar/
College Park's Edgewater Drive will get yet another culinary contender later this month.

Blended Cafe Bar is expected to open soon at 2306 Edgewater Drive in the former Juliana’s Fine Tuscan Cuisine spot.

The new spot plans to offer up a pretty diverse menu, featuring items like bao and banh mi sandwiches, bubble tea and even craft beer. 

Edgewater has seen some new faces as of late. Cafe Linger, another cafe-style spot, plans to open just up the road on May 19.

