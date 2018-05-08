Bloggytown

Tuesday, May 8, 2018

Accused cop killer Markeith Loyd will be moved to Seminole County Jail during use of force investigation

Posted By on Tue, May 8, 2018 at 10:56 AM

Amid a use-of-force investigation into the night of his arrest, accused cop killer Markeith Loyd will soon be moved to a new jail.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, Loyd will be moved temporarily to the Seminole County Jail so that agents with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement can interview him about the night of his arrest in 2017, which resulted in the loss of his left eye. 

It is unclear exactly when Loyd, who is accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and OPD Lt. Debra Clayton, will be moved to Seminole County Jail, or how long he'll stay there, reports the paper. 
PHOTO VIA ORANGE COUNTY JAIL
  • Photo via Orange County Jail


Video from that night appears to show an unarmed Loyd crawling toward officers from an abandoned Carver Shores home and then being kicked in the head before the helicopter camera panned away from Loyd and officers to focus on nearby trees.

After his arrest, a bloodied Loyd yelled to reporters on his way to OPD headquarters that police had beaten him up. He then spent a night at the Orlando Regional Medical Center before being taken to the Orange County jail.

