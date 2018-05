Noise rock legends Unsane are coming to Orlando this summer

click image Photo via Unsane/Facebook

Of the noise-rock groups of the early '90s, clustered around labels like Matador, Amphetamine Reptile and Touch & Go, there were none quite as demented as New York's Unsane . And now Orlando audiences will get a chance to see these underground legends up close and personal, as part of a July tour with Wrong.Unsane are best known for influential albums like(Waffle House never sounded so ghoulish) andcoming off like an audiobut are still going strong, recently putting out their newest albumon Southern Lord. Unsane play Will's Pub with Bloodlet and Wrong on Thursday, July 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.