Monday, May 7, 2018

Noise rock legends Unsane are coming to Orlando this summer

Posted By on Mon, May 7, 2018 at 3:59 PM

click image PHOTO VIA UNSANE/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Unsane/Facebook
Of the noise-rock groups of the early '90s, clustered around labels like Matador, Amphetamine Reptile and Touch & Go, there were none quite as demented as New York's Unsane. And now Orlando audiences will get a chance to see these underground legends up close and personal, as part of a July tour with Wrong.

Unsane are best known for influential albums like Scattered, Smothered & Covered (Waffle House never sounded so ghoulish) and Total Destruction, coming off like an audio Taxi Driver, but are still going strong, recently putting out their newest album Sterilize on Southern Lord.

Unsane play Will's Pub with Bloodlet and Wrong on Thursday, July 26, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15.
