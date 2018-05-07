Domu will open second ramen bar on Sand Lake Road

click to enlarge
Domu, a local ramen bar recently named as one of the country's best by USA Today
, will open their second Orlando-area location in Dr. Phillips next year.
As Orlando Weekly
food critic Faiyaz Kara reported last month
, the ramen purveyors announced plans to expand to Orlando's Southwest area, but no exact address was announced.
Well, now we have a precise location.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
, Domu's new outpost will be in the former Mama Louise Italian restaurant at the Marketplace at Dr. Phillips, which is on the corner of Sand Lake Road and Dr. Phillips Boulevard.
Owner Sean Nguyen told the paper they plan to open sometime in early 2019.
Domu opened their flagship location inside the East End Market in 2016, and has since been expanding at an incredible rate.
The restaurant has plans to open a new spot in Jacksonville this spring, along with a fast-casual location called Domu Chibi in Waterford Lakes
and a Japanese-style pub called Tori Tori in Mills 50
.
So many restaurants, so little time. Find out the latest dining news every Friday morning with our weekly Food + Drink newsletter.