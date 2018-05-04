Watch Orlando City Soccer play live on YouTube starting May 6

click to enlarge
photo via orlandocitysc/Instagram
Orlando City Soccer Club has signed a deal to stream matches live on YouTube.
“This is an exciting development in the right direction for our club,” Orlando City SC Chief Revenue Officer Chris Gallagher said in a press release.
All 18 remaining locally televised matches will stream live on a dedicated Orlando City YouTube TV channel, starting with the Lions match against Real Salt Lake on May 6, a home game. Fans can subscribe to YouTube TV for $40 a month to get access to Orlando City’s channel, along with ESPN and other sports streaming channels.
Orlando City will continue to air locally on WRDQ-TV channel 27. Regular season matches are also broadcast in English on WYGM 96.9 FM and WTKS (Real Radio) 104.1 FM, and in Spanish on La Nueva 990 AM.
