This 15-foot Florida gator couldn't care less about your barbed-wire fence

Screengrab via Teasia Warner/Facebook
Right now, Florida is in the middle of alligator mating season, which means it's not that unusual to spot a horny 15-foot alligator blasting through a barbed-wire fence like the damn Kool-Aid Man.
Teasia Warner of Mulberry recently posted a video to her Facebook
account showing a massive gator cruising over a fence as if it didn't exist. "What we seen heading to church yesterday," said Warner on the post.
Right now, the state's 1.3 million gators are roaming from their usual watering holes in an attempt to get it in wherever they can, regardless of a barbed-wire fence, or any fence for that matter. It's true, Florida gators actually have a long history of not caring about your fence
So, in other words, always check the pool before you jump in.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gator mating season
runs through June.