Friday, May 4, 2018

Nurse your Cinco hangover at Cocina 214's annual Running of the Chihuahuas

Posted By on Fri, May 4, 2018 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_drink_running_of_the_chihuahuas_shutterstock_471042809.jpg
Most Cinco de Mayo events get our liberal SJW snowflake blood boiling thanks to an overabundance of casual racism and cultural appropriation. But Cocina 214’s annual Running of the Chihuahuas gets a pass since the focus is on cute dogs. Watch the little puppers bork their way down the track while enjoying deals on Coronas, margaritas and tequila. Just leave the sombrero and fake ’stache at home.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday; Cocina 214, 151 E. Welbourne Ave., Winter Park; free to attend, $15 to enter your chihuahua;
cocina214.com

