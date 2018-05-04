Functionally Literate and art collective Housewifes team up for an immersive reading experience at Timucua

click to enlarge
-
Rosemarie Romero
-
"Porn Nail$ Mobile Salon"
Quarterly reading series Functionally Literate continues its flit throughout the city in its latest installment, a night at the Timucua arts house – they can’t be tied down! Expect them where you least expect them! Also un-pin-down-able is the feminist art collective Housewifes, who partner with FuncLit on this show to create an immersive art environment. “A lot of the works in the show address the gendered boundaries between public and private, and we think the Timucua arts house is activated as a space (since it is a house) by these ideas being brought to attention in a visual, immersive way,” says Leah Sandler, a member of the collective. Installations, video and performance work take over the concert space, from which the usual seating will be removed to facilitate the observation of work by Jessica Earley, Candy Gonzalez, Rosemarie Romero and many more. The literary portion of the evening features six writers, including new work by poet Terri Witek, whose bravura reading performance is never not thrilling. Functionally Literate host Jared Silvia says, “One point of this event is to bring together two different artistic communities that too often operate in their own
silos,” and it seems clear that tonight walls will fall in tribute to intersectionality.
5 p.m. (readings start at 7 p.m.) Sunday, May 6 | Timucua White House, 2000 S. Summerlin Ave. | burrowpress.com/fl
| free; RSVP requested
