A year after being booed, Betsy DeVos comes back to Florida for another commencement speech

A year after getting booed to oblivion at Bethune-Cookman University, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is coming back to Florida for another round.
The Naples Daily News reports DeVos will be giving a commencement speech this weekend during a graduation ceremony for Ave Maria University, a private Catholic school in Southwest Florida. Predictably, a group of 36 Ave Maria graduates has already called on the university to rescind its invitation to DeVos.
"A liberal arts institution, especially one of a Catholic character, must be free of political indoctrination to be the proper marketplace of ideas for its members," the alumni said in a letter, according to the Daily News. "Mrs. DeVos’s policies are callous and unjust towards marginalized persons."
Back in 2017, the billionaire GOP donor was criticized for saying that historically black colleges and universities founded during racial segregation were the "real pioneers" of "school choice." During DeVos' commencement speech at Bethune-Cookman in Daytona Beach, the Trump-appointed education secretary was met with boos and turned backs.
More than 100 Ave Maria alumni came to DeVos' defense in a second letter published Thursday, according to the Daily News.
"Having someone of Mrs. DeVos’ stature on campus is an opportunity for the school to advance its unique Catholic mission and extend its positive influence into the political community, including the current administration," the letter said.
In the meantime, let's all watching the booing again.