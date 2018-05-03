The Copper Rocket 'Bar Rescue' episode is this Sunday, so let's all watch it at Will's Pub

click to enlarge
-
Photo via Snapchat
-
Copper Rocket owner Selman Markovic (left) getting "Taffer'd
This Sunday, the long-awaited Bar Rescue episode
centered on Maitland's Copper Rocket Pub will debut on the Paramount Network, and so naturally we're throwing a watch party at Will's Pub.
Why Will's Pub? Well, because it's the same bar that former Copper Rocket owner Selman Markovic had a well-documented online meltdown over because he claimed he was cheated out of a 2016 Orlando Weekly
Best Of award, which you can read all about here.
The episode, which is called "Crazy Little Thing Called Selman," will debut at 10 p.m. on the Paramount Network (formally Spike).
"Salmonella poisoning invades the famous Copper Rocket while Jon tries to get the owner under control before the rocket explodes, " reads the description.
Show up early for a performance from Rainy Day Shewbird The Belltowers
at 7 p.m.
So far, there's no word if host Jon Taffer will make an appearance.