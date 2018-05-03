Thursday, May 3, 2018
Rich Homie Quan to play Orlando this summer
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 1:23 PM
Photo via Lights Out Booking/Soundbar
Rich Homie Quan
Celebrated Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan
is set to play a tour of the Southern U.S. in July and Orlando will be one of the MC's stops!
Rich Homie Quan broke through with his 2013 hit "Type Of Way," but it was only earlier this year that he finally released his long-awaited debut album, Rich As In Spirit, through major label Motown Records.
The album has received praise from Complex
and Rolling Stone
.
Rich Homie Quan headlines Soundbar
on Monday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
