Thursday, May 3, 2018

Rich Homie Quan to play Orlando this summer

Posted By on Thu, May 3, 2018 at 1:23 PM

Celebrated Atlanta rapper Rich Homie Quan is set to play a tour of the Southern U.S. in July and Orlando will be one of the MC's stops!

Rich Homie Quan broke through with his 2013 hit "Type Of Way," but it was only earlier this year that he finally released his long-awaited debut album, Rich As In Spirit, through major label Motown Records. The album has received praise from Complex and Rolling Stone.

Rich Homie Quan headlines Soundbar on Monday, July 23, at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $20.
